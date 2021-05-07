$0.64 EPS Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $452.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

