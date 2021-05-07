$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

