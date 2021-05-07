$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 2,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,974. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.