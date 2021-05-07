10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $1,919,300.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $1,919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,719.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $203.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

