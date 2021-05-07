10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

TXG traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $147.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,711. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,035,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $289,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

