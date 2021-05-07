$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce sales of $125.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $522.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

