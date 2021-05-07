$151.53 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce sales of $151.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.90 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $941.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,569,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,438,609. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

