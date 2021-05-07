152 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $316.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

