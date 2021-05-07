157 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $256.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $93,398,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

