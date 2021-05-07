1,579 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $119.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.26 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average of $142.74.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

