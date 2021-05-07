$163.60 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report $163.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.40 million and the lowest is $161.80 million. Standex International reported sales of $155.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $638.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $640.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $664.58 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $665.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Standex International has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $1,555,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

