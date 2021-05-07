17,496 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.95. 104,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

