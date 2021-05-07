180,874 Shares in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Apyx Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 112,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APYX opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

