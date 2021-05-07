$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $851.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $855.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $897.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

