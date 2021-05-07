$2.94 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce sales of $2.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $277.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $422.63 million, with estimates ranging from $6.02 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. 18,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,684. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 200,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.