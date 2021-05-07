2,441 Shares in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

IYK opened at $181.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average is $171.06. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

