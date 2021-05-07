$282.60 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $282.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $284.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.32. 252,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,739. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

