300 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $121.95 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

