305 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

