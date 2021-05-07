$311.90 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report sales of $311.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.30 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

CMC Materials stock traded down $19.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.10. 393,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,384. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19. CMC Materials has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $198.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CMC Materials by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

