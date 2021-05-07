35,440 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

