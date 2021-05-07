$37.34 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $37.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $37.15 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $32.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $155.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.23 million, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $171.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ECOM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

