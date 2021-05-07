3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires £150.96 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

On Monday, March 1st, Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

On Friday, February 26th, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £147.81 ($193.11).

III opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.25) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,209.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,143.94. 3i Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 722.31 ($9.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a market cap of £12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

