3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.29

3M (NYSE:MMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $203.29 and last traded at $202.71, with a volume of 24601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.79 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,218,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 233,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

