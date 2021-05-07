$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 22.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after buying an additional 150,558 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $120.88. 351,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

