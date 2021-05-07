5,065 Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $283,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RRGB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

RRGB stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $547.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

