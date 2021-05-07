$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce $6.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.27 billion. CarMax posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $7.61 on Thursday, reaching $130.29. 2,552,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $138.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 177.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.