6,685 Shares in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,567,000 after buying an additional 231,978 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,651,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EPP opened at $52.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

