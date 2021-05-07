$7.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $7.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.99 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 72,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $96.82. 6,095,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,254. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.