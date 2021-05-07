$731.79 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $731.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.40 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $678.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.55.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

