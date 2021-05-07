$79.17 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $79.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $40.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $463.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $518.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $740.06 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $785.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 31.8% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 145,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 75.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,799,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,512,000 after purchasing an additional 774,400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 108.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 1,106,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,653,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

