8,039 Shares in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of SAR opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

