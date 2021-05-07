8,730 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.53.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

CRMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

