8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $32.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.54.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.98.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
