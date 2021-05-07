8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $32.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 353,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 42,857 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in 8X8 by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

