Aaron Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

FB opened at $320.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

