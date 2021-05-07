Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,159 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

