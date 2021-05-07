Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002461 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and approximately $39.42 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00783826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.66 or 0.09040538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046590 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

