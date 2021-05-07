ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.62

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 62864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of ABB by 186.6% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 590,596 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.