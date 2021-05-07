Abeona Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABEO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

ABEO stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,199 shares of company stock worth $1,838,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

