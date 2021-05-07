Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $5.20 Average PT from Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $418,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,485. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 775,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,732. The stock has a market cap of $152.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

