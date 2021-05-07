Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce sales of $29.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $118.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $133.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ABST traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 8,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,420. The stock has a market cap of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

