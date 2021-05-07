Abyss Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $14.04 million and $601,256.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00086551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.23 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00102124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.15 or 0.08867415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

