Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.74

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 139538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
