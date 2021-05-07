Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.74

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 139538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.