Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

