Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.26 and a 200 day moving average of $257.63. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.42. The stock has a market cap of $185.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

