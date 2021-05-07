Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCD traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,322. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

