Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186,926 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

