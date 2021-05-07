Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

BBN stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

