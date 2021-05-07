Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $124.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.