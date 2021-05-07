Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 35.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 430,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

NYSE:DMF opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

